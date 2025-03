Filipina wild card Eala stuns Ostapenko in Miami for first Top 30 win

Wild card Alexandra Eala, 19, came from 4-0 down in the first set to upset No. 25 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the Miami Open second round. Eala also led 4-0 in the second set, but had to save a set point trailing 5-4. The result was the Filipina's first Top 30 win, and the first time she had won consecutive tour-level matches.