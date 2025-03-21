2025 Miami Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Tauson breaks new ground in Miami with these top shots No. 20 Clara Tauson advanced to the third round of the Miami Open for the first time with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Austria's Julia Grabher. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied