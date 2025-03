Pegula clinches third-set tiebreak to edge Kalinskaya in Miami

No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula needed a final-set breaker to squeak past No. 32 seed Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(2) and reach the Miami Open Round of 16 for the fifth straight year. Pegula holds a 3-0 head-to-head lead over Kalinskaya, but needed three sets in each of those wins.