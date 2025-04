Former finalist Pigossi comes from a set down vs. Siegemund in Bogota

Laura Pigossi, the 2022 Copa Colsanitas Zurich runner-up, trailed No. 5 seed Laura Siegemund by a set when play was delayed overnight -- but roared back to drop just two games in the last two sets, notching her first Top 100 win since defeating Erika Andreeva in Rome 2024 qualifying.