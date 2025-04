Serban advances in Bogota; first Cypriot to win WTA main-draw match

Raluka Serban became the first player from Cyprus to win a singles match in a WTA main draw, battling past Nuria Parrizas Diaz 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the Copa Colsanitas Zurich presentado por VISA on Tuesday. Serban will now face No. 1 seed Marie Bouzkova in the second round.