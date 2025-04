Anisimova defeats Putintseva in straight sets; into Charleston quarters

No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova improved to 3-1 overall against No. 10 seed Yulia Putintseva (and 2-0 in Charleston following her 2022 second-round win) in the Credit One Charleston Open third round. Anisimova advanced to her third quarterfinal of 2025.