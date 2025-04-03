2025 Charleston Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Pegula sets Collins showdown after topping Tomljanovic Top seed Jessica Pegula will face defending champion Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals of the Credit One Charleston Open after beating Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied