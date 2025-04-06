2025 Charleston Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied From 5-1 down in set two, Pegula escapes Kenin for Charleston title The No. 1 seed defeated unseeded Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5 for her second title of the season and first on clay at the Credit One Charleston Open. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied