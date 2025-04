Champions Reel: How Jessica Pegula won Charleston 2025

No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula captured her eighth Hologic WTA Tour title, second of 2025, third on American soil and first on clay at the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open. Pegula dethroned defending champion Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals, came from 4-2 down in the third set against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals and then defeated Sofia Kenin in the third all-American final of 2025.