Champions Reel: How Camila Osorio won Bogota 2025

No. 2 seed Camila Osorio captured her third Hologic WTA Tour title by successfully defending her Copa Colsanitas Zurich crown in 2025, having saved a match point against Emina Bektas in the second round. All three of the Colombian's trophies have come at her home tournament in Bogota; she also won the tournament in 2021.