Danilovic tops Lamens in Rouen, makes fourth career WTA final

No. 3 seed Olga Danilovic of Serbia moved into the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole final with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands on Saturday. Danilovic is on a nine-match winning streak -- in her previous event, she won a WTA 125 title at Antalya.