Frech escapes home hope Bouzas Maneiro from a set and 2-0 down in Madrid

No. 27 seed Magdalena Frech came from a set and a break down to defeat Spanish No. 2 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in 2 hours and 58 minutes in the Mutua Madrid Open second round. Bouzas Maneiro served for the match at 5-4 in the second set.