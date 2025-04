Svitolina bests Kartal; wins first match in Madrid since 2019

No. 17 seed Elina Svitolina defeated Sonay Kartal in straight sets to score her first win at the Mutua Madrid Open since 2019, and to advance to the third round for the first time. The result was just Svitolina's fourth career victory in the Spanish capital. Rouen champion Svitolina extended her winning streak to six matches.