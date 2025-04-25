2025 Madrid

Hot shot: Mertens seals the set with wild defense and full-stretch volley

Elise Mertens played every shot in the book in this wild all-court set point against Camila Osorio in the Mutua Madrid Open second round.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.