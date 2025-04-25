2025 Madrid Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Hot shot: Mertens seals the set with wild defense and full-stretch volley Elise Mertens played every shot in the book in this wild all-court set point against Camila Osorio in the Mutua Madrid Open second round. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied