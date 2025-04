Bencic comes from 4-1 down in decider to defeat Haddad Maia in Madrid

Belinda Bencic came from 4-1 down in the third set to defeat No. 16 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Mutua Madrid Open third round, improving to 3-1 overall against the Brazilian and notching her sixth Top 20 win of 2025 after winning in 3 hours and 3 minutes.