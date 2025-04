Sakkari defeats Paolini in Madrid for first Top 10 win in 13 months

Maria Sakkari dropped just three games against No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini in the Mutua Madrid Open third round, improving to 2-1 overall against the Italian. The result was Sakkari's first Top 10 win since defeating Coco Gauff at Indian Wells 2024 (snapping an eight-match losing streak against Top 10 opponents), and marked the first time she had win three consecutive matches since Charleston 2024.