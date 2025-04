Uchijima stuns No. 3 Pegula in Madrid for first Top 25 win

Moyuka Uchijima posted her biggest career win by ranking at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday, upsetting World No. 3 Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2 to make the Round of 16. The 23-year-old Uchijima had been 0-9 vs. Top 25 players before ousting Pegula.