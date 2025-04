Svitolina defeats Rybakina in Madrid; earns ninth straight win on clay

No. 17 seed Elina Svitolina moved to 9-0 on clay this year (18-0 in sets, including Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier matches) with a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 10 seed Elena Rybakina at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday.