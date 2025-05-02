Rivalry Rewind: The best of Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will square off for the 10th time in the Madrid final. Gauff leads the head-to-head 5-4, with wins at Lexington 2020, Rome 2021, Toronto 2022, the 2023 US Open final and the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh; Sabalenka's wins came at Ostrava 2020, Indian Wells 2023, the 2024 Australian Open semifinals and Wuhan 2024. Watch the best points from Lexington, Ostrava, Rome, Toronto, Indian Wells, Wuhan and Riyadh here.