Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Madrid 2025

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka won her 20th career title, second of 2025, third on clay and 12th at WTA 1000 level or above at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open. Sabalenka's third Madrid trophy tied Petra Kvitova's record for titles won at the tournament.