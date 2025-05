Cirstea, Kalinskaya outlast Kudermetova, Mertens in Madrid doubles final

In their team debut, Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya went all the way to the Mutua Madrid Open doubles title. They saved a championship point in Sunday's final to squeak past Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens 6-7(10), 6-2, [12-10]. It is the first WTA 1000 title for Cirstea and Kalinskaya.