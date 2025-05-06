2025 Rome

Lamens triumphs in seesaw three-setter vs. Zarazua in Rome

Suzan Lamens came out on top of a fluctuating three-setter to defeat Renata Zarazua in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia first round.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.