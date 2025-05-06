2025 Rome Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Lamens triumphs in seesaw three-setter vs. Zarazua in Rome Suzan Lamens came out on top of a fluctuating three-setter to defeat Renata Zarazua in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia first round. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied