WTA Ventures is the commercial arm of the WTA, created in March 2023 as part of the WTA’s strategic partnership with CVC Capital Partners. It aims to build upon the strong legacy the WTA has established over the past 50 years by further elevating the profile of women’s tennis and accelerating commercial growth for the benefit of fans, players, tournaments and all stakeholders in the sport.
WTA Ventures Board of Managers
Ann Sarnoff (WTA Player Manager)
Michelle Difilippantonio Wilson (WTA Player Manager)
Jennifer Lum (WTA Tournament Manager)
Gavin Ziv (WTA Tournament Manager)
Gemma Wright (CVC Manager)
Simon Denyer (CVC Manager)
Steve Simon (WTA CEO Manager and Chair)
Marina Storti (WTA Ventures CEO Manager)
WTA Ventures Leadership Team
Marina Storti (WTA Ventures CEO)
Russell Cleeve (WTA Ventures Chief Consumer and Digital Officer)
Marijn De Wit (WTA Ventures Chief Financial Officer)
Sarah Swanson (WTA Ventures Chief Brand Officer)
Aditya Shenoy (Head of Strategy Development)