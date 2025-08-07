Canadian Open

Omnium Banque Nationale is one of the world’s oldest tennis tournaments and is a WTA 1000 event played on outdoor hard courts. 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams compete in either Toronto or Montreal, as the two cities alternate hosting years. Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium holds 12,500 tennis fans, while Montreal’s IGA Stadium holds 11,500. The sports biggest stars play to earn 1,000 points in the PIF WTA Rankings.