Tournament background - 806 - Toronto
Upcoming

Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers

MONTREAL • CANADA

Official Website
WTA 1000

Hard

Tournament Starts in 78 Days
Jul 27 - Aug 7, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Canadian Open

Omnium Banque Nationale is one of the world’s oldest tennis tournaments and is a WTA 1000 event played on outdoor hard courts. 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams compete in either Toronto or Montreal, as the two cities alternate hosting years. Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium holds 12,500 tennis fans, while Montreal’s IGA Stadium holds 11,500. The sports biggest stars play to earn 1,000 points in the PIF WTA Rankings.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 1000
Duration July 27 - August 7, 2025
Location MONTREAL ,CANADA
Total $ Commitment $5,152,599
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 96
Doubles Draw 32

Headlines

View More View More News
Tournament News
Aryna Sabalenka Cincinnati 2024

Canadian Open, Cincinnati expand to 96-player fields, extended format

3m read
2mo ago

Champions Corner: Sabalenka and Pegula keeping calm ahead of US Open

7m read
8mo ago
Pegula, Sabalenka - 2024 Cincinnati final

Dolehide and Krawczyk capture first title together in Toronto

2m read
8mo ago
Caroline_Dolehide_Desirae_Krawczyk_-_National_Bank_Open_2024_-_Day_4-DSC_5692

Pegula holds off Anisimova to win second straight National Bank Open title

4m read
8mo ago
Pegula - 2024 Toronto final