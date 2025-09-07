Tournament background - 905 - US Open
Upcoming

US Open

NEW YORK • NY, UNITED STATES

Grand Slam

Hard

Tournament Starts in 106 Days
Aug 24 - Sep 7, 2025

Upcoming Matches

US Open

The US Open represents almost a century and a half of tennis tradition. 128 singles players and 64 doubles teams flock to New York City for a chance to make Grand Slam history in the Big Apple. Matches are contested on the outdoor hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, which has been the setting for this tournament since 1978. The venue contains three stadiums including Arthur Ashe Stadium, which holds 23,200 fans. Since the Open Era began, Chris Evert and Serena Williams share the record for most singles US Open titles (6), while Martina Navratilova holds the record for most doubles titles (9).

Level Grand Slam
Duration August 24 - September 7, 2025
Location NEWYORK ,NY,UNITEDSTATES
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 128
Doubles Draw 64

