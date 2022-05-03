Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina earned her second Top 15 win in a row with a three-set win against Emma Raducanu at the Mutua Madrid Open. Kalinina will next meet Jil Teichmann in the quarterfinals.

Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine racked up another upset at the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday, edging reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to reach the first WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career.

"Already in the end of the match, I was not thinking about the score, because the intensity was high," Kalinina said afterward. "I’m just so happy that I could close the match, because it was crazy at the end, so many deciding points and so many rallies. Tough, tough match.

"I’m very happy that I’m starting to move further in the big tournaments. ... Now I can get into these tournaments, get my experience, play more matches here, and get another match, another opportunity. So I’m getting more experience on this level, and these matches will give me very good experience in my pocket."

Career-best wins: World No.37 Kalinina took 2 hours and 19 minutes to eke past No.9 seed Raducanu and notch her second upset in a row. Kalinina dispatched Garbiñe Muguruza in the previous round for her first win over a Top 10 player.

Kalinina had never beaten any players ranked inside the Top 15 before this week, but she has now knocked off two in a row as she posts her career-best showing at WTA 1000-level.

Overall, Kalinina has beaten three Grand Slam champions consecutively in her Madrid main-draw debut. Prior to her wins over Muguruza and Raducanu, Kalinina defeated former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in this week's opening round.

Against Raducanu, Kalinina displayed the form, which pushed her into the Top 40 for the first time in 2022. The Ukrainian prevailed on 58 percent of points returning the Raducanu second serve, while also winning over half of her own second-service points.

Tale of the match: Kalinina's backhand was on fire at the outset of the match as she charged through the opening set. However, Raducanu used superb groundstroke depth to attain a crucial service break for 3-1 in the second set, and the British teen was able to tie up the clash at a set apiece.

The stage was set for a closely contested decider, where a massive service return by Kalinina set up a forehand crosscourt winner, allowing her to clinch the first break for 2-1. Raducanu, though, struck back, forcing errors with big shots to level the set at 3-3.

The points and games became increasingly lengthy, but Kalinina took charge by breaking for 5-4, ending the last point of that game with a sterling crosscourt backhand.

Serving for the match, Kalinina had to save a break point with a big serve in the following game, but she converted her second match point with another error-forcing backhand.

Jil Teichmann is into her 3rd WTA 1000 quarterfinal (2021 Dubai SF, 2021 Cincy F) and 1st on clay.



The Spanish-born Swiss defeats No.16 seed Rybakina 63 61 in Madrid. The win backs up earlier wins over Kvitova and Fernandez. pic.twitter.com/vBGzekIOiJ — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 3, 2022

Teichmann triumphs: In the quarterfinals, Kalinina will take on World No.35 Jil Teichmann, who overwhelmed No.16 seed Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-1 in 1 hour and 17 minutes.

Teichmann, who has won both of her Hologic WTA Tour singles titles on clay (2019 Prague and 2019 Palermo), earned her 11th Top 20 win with victory over Rybakina. Teichmann's 10th Top 20 win came in the previous round, when she ousted Leylah Fernandez.

Left-handed Teichmann is into the third WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career. Her best result at a WTA 1000 event to date came on the hard courts of Cincinnati last year, when she reached the final before falling to then-No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

Teichmann's clay-court expertise served her well on key points against Rybakina, as the Swiss player saved all six of the break points she faced, including three consecutively in the final game of the match.

Kalinina and Teichmann have split their two previous meetings, both coming on clay. Teichmann won 6-4, 6-1 at an ITF Challenger event in Barcelona in 2017, and Kalinina won by the exact same score line at WTA 125 Bastad in 2019.