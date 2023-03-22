The tennis at the Miami Open is, of course, first rate, with nearly every top-ranked player in the draw. And the night life ... let's just say there are more than a few good options.

There's arguably no better time to be a tennis fan than in the month of March.

First, there's Indian Wells, often dubbed Tennis Paradise by players and fans alike. It offers not just great tennis, but plenty of dining and entertainment.

And then there's the Miami Open, one of the liveliest events on the calendar. The tennis here, of course, is also first rate, with nearly every top-ranked player in the draw. And the night life ... let's just say there are more than a few good options.

The weather is warm, the beaches are second to none and the food selection will meet anyone's standards.

