Karolina Pliskova has ended her partnership with coach Conchita Martínez after 10 months of their full-time collaboration, the World No.2 announced via social media today.

"I decided I will no longer work with Conchita," the Czech No.1 posted on Instagram. "It was tough decision, as the season was great. Thank you for all this year, and wish u only the best. Life is a change!"

Pliskova originally began working with the Spanish former World No.2 at the 2018 US Open, where she reached the quarterfinals before falling to Serena Williams, and promoted her to a full-time coaching role in February this year.

Despite a season in which Pliskova won a joint Tour-leading four titles, in Brisbane, Rome, Eastbourne and Zhengzhou, and raised her year-end ranking from World No.8 to her highest season finish at World No.2, the 27-year-old's Grand Slam breakthrough continued to prove elusive. A semifinal run at the Australian Open included a stunning quarterfinal fightback against Serena Williams in which Pliskova saved four match points and overturned a 1-5 final-set deficit, but a three-set loss to Naomi Osaka in the last four in Melbourne was followed by a third-round exit at Roland Garros to Petra Martic and fourth-round defeats at Wimbledon and the US Open at the hands of Karolina Muchova and Johanna Konta respectively.