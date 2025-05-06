Player feature

  • Emma Raducanu, Rome 2025
    Player Feature

    Monday in Rome: Who will survive the fourth-round gauntlet?

    4m read 4d ago
  • Marta Kostyuk, Rome 2025
    Player Feature

    Kostyuk, Raducanu lead Generation 2002 into second week of Rome

    5m read 3d ago
  • Coco_Gauff_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_4-DSC_9395A
    Player Feature

    Rome takeaways: Gauff tops Linette for another Round of 16 spot

    2m read 4d ago
  • GettyImages-2213734651
    Player Feature

    With fearless hitting, Collins knocks out defending champ Iga Swiatek in Rome

    Danielle Collins overpowered three-time Rome champion Iga Swiatek in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, a result that will cost Swiatek her No. 2 ranking.

    4m read 5d ago
  • Peyton Stearns, Rome 2025
    Match Reaction

    With new coach alongside, Stearns embraces red clay and upsets Keys in Rome

    Peyton Stearns backed up a breakout run in Madrid by outlasting No. 5 seed Madison Keys in Rome -- her second straight WTA 1000 Round of 16 -- with help from a coach she found just last month.

    3m read 5d ago
  • Belinda Bencic, Abu Dhabi 2025
    Player Feature

    Mother’s Day on tour: Players reshaping the comeback conversation

    Across the tour, players who’ve returned from maternity leave are not only winning -- they’re helping change expectations for what comes next.

    6m read 3d ago
  • Victoria Mboko, Miami 2025
    Player Feature

    Meet Victoria Mboko, the teenager who just won’t stop winning

    With a 33–3 record in 2025, a growing toolkit, and a cool head, Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko has surged from the ITF circuit into the WTA spotlight.

    5m read 1w ago
  • Iga_Swiatek_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_3-DSC_1164
    Player Feature

    Swiatek back on familiar ground, and back in business in Rome

    With three titles in four years and now 18 straight winning sets, Iga Swiatek is off to another commanding start at the Foro Italico -- right when she needed it most.

    4m read 1w ago
  • Bianca Andreescu
    Player Feature

    No pasta, no wine, no problem for Bianca Andreescu in Rome

    Six months after appendix surgery, Bianca Andreescu is reshaping her career with diet, discipline and a shift in mindset.

    3m read 1w ago
  • Ons Jabeur
    Player Feature

    'I can't believe this is happening': Jabeur on Gaza, grief and speaking up

    From injury setbacks to speaking out about Gaza, Ons Jabeur is navigating one of the most emotionally complex stretches of her career.

    3m read 1w ago
