Player Feature
With fearless hitting, Collins knocks out defending champ Iga Swiatek in Rome
Danielle Collins overpowered three-time Rome champion Iga Swiatek in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, a result that will cost Swiatek her No. 2 ranking.
-
Match Reaction
With new coach alongside, Stearns embraces red clay and upsets Keys in Rome
Peyton Stearns backed up a breakout run in Madrid by outlasting No. 5 seed Madison Keys in Rome -- her second straight WTA 1000 Round of 16 -- with help from a coach she found just last month.
-
Player Feature
Mother’s Day on tour: Players reshaping the comeback conversation
Across the tour, players who’ve returned from maternity leave are not only winning -- they’re helping change expectations for what comes next.
-
Player Feature
Meet Victoria Mboko, the teenager who just won’t stop winning
With a 33–3 record in 2025, a growing toolkit, and a cool head, Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko has surged from the ITF circuit into the WTA spotlight.
-
Player Feature
Swiatek back on familiar ground, and back in business in Rome
With three titles in four years and now 18 straight winning sets, Iga Swiatek is off to another commanding start at the Foro Italico -- right when she needed it most.
-
Player Feature
No pasta, no wine, no problem for Bianca Andreescu in Rome
Six months after appendix surgery, Bianca Andreescu is reshaping her career with diet, discipline and a shift in mindset.
-
Player Feature
'I can't believe this is happening': Jabeur on Gaza, grief and speaking up
From injury setbacks to speaking out about Gaza, Ons Jabeur is navigating one of the most emotionally complex stretches of her career.
-
