A late run of form helped her qualify for the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai, and after the strong end to the season, Karolina Muchova earned your votes for the final Breakthrough of the Month award for 2019.

A late run of form helped her qualify for the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai, and after the strong end to the season, Karolina Muchova earned your votes for the final Breakthrough of the Month award for 2019.

Muchova reached the semifinals of the Premier-level Kremlin Cup in Moscow, as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova and a pair of seeds, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Donna Vekic, before falling to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a thrilling semifinal match.

The Wimbledon quarterfinalist booked the last spot in the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai on the back of that result, for her season-ending tournament debut, and won a pair of three-setters against Alison Riske and Sofia Kenin before falling to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Breakthrough Player of the Month, October 2019: Contenders

Final Results for October's Breakthrough of the Month

1. Karolina Muchova

2. Belinda Bencic

3. Sofia Kenin

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous WTA Breakthroughs of the Month for 2019

January: Dayana Yastremska

February: Hsieh Su-wei

March: Bianca Andreescu

April: Maria Sakkari

May: Marketa Vondrousova

June: Iga Swiatek

July: Barbora Strycova

August: Marie Bouzkova

September: Alison Riske

October: Karolina Muchova