A late run of form helped her qualify for the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai, and after the strong end to the season, Karolina Muchova earned your votes for the final Breakthrough of the Month award for 2019.
Muchova reached the semifinals of the Premier-level Kremlin Cup in Moscow, as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova and a pair of seeds, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Donna Vekic, before falling to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a thrilling semifinal match.
The Wimbledon quarterfinalist booked the last spot in the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai on the back of that result, for her season-ending tournament debut, and won a pair of three-setters against Alison Riske and Sofia Kenin before falling to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.
Final Results for October's Breakthrough of the Month
1. Karolina Muchova
2. Belinda Bencic
3. Sofia Kenin
How it works:
Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com
Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com
Previous WTA Breakthroughs of the Month for 2019
January: Dayana Yastremska
February: Hsieh Su-wei
March: Bianca Andreescu
April: Maria Sakkari
May: Marketa Vondrousova
June: Iga Swiatek
July: Barbora Strycova
August: Marie Bouzkova
September: Alison Riske
October: Karolina Muchova