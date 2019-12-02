Employees in the WTA's offices around the globe have been helping out with the Ronald McDonald House as part of Giving Tuesday.

WTA staff from all around the world took time out from their schedules to give back to local communities on Giving Tuesday, which took place December 3.

On a day designed for people to have a chance to support causes that mean a great deal to them, WTA employees from the span of the globe from Beijing, China to London, UK and St Petersburg, Florida, USA volunteered to take part in activities designed to support the Ronald McDonald House.

Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to call home so they can stay close to hospitalized children at little or no cost.

The houses are built on the simple idea that nothing else should matter when a family is focused on the health of their child – not where they can afford to stay, where they will get their next meal or where they will lay their head at night to rest. They believe that when a child is hospitalized, the love and support of family is as powerful as the strongest medicine.

The various offices around the world supported the cause in a number of different ways.

The Florida Office took part in a ‘paper drive’, which gave needed supplies and toiletries for family kits, which it helped to prepare and provide lunch for families staying at one of the St. Petersburg Ronald McDonald Houses on December 3-4. Finally, WTA Charities made a donation to support a family’s stay for a week at the house.

Meanwhile, the London Office supplied kitchen equipment and supplies for the local Ronald McDonald houses.