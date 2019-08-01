Tennis Warehouse and WTA Charities teamed up to make donations for the benefit of the local communities at various WTA tour stops all through 2019.

All through the 2019 season, Tennis Warehouse and WTA Charities teamed up to benefit the local communities at various WTA tour stops. This summer, a total of $17,000 was donated to deep-rooted tennis organizations during the North American hardcourt swing.

Based around communities where the WTA visits over the course of the year, presentations took place at six tournaments to recognize the gifts:

First up was San Jose, home of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Here, WTA Charities and Tennis Warehouse presented the Boys and Girls Club of Silicon Valley with $5,000 for new shoes for the kids. Maria Sakkari - famous for her generosity as well as her game - and WTA supervisor Melanie Tabb were on hand to deliver the gift.

In a similar vein, WTA supervisor Yannick Yoshizawa presented the New York Junior Tennis League (NYJTL) with $5,000, with the money going toward shoes. The NYJTL, who organized the Bronx Open, an International event one week before the US Open kicked off, is the largest non-profit youth tennis and education program in the United States.

At other WTA stops in Charleston and Washington DC, donations of $1,000 were given to benefit Special Olympics chapters and help fund new equipment. In the American capital, it was Lauren Davis who helped present the check to the DC and Maryland chapters, while in Charleston a host of players - including Ajla Tomljanovic and Anna-Lena Groenefeld - took part in “Come Play” day.

This year’s Rogers Cup was held in Toronto, and WTA Charities donated $4000 to Philpott Children’s Tennis for new apparel and equipment. The organization offers free tennis lessons and programs to kids in the Toronto area, and they put on a really special clinic that day - hosted by none other than local hero Bianca Andreescu and Top 10 star Kiki Bertens, who were both on hand to present the check.

WTA4Love is the WTA's global philanthropic organization dedicated to making a positive impact across the globe. Our mission is to be a social responsibility vehicle built on the WTA's values to empower and provide for a better future. We're dedicated to combining, strengthening and enhancing the community and charitable efforts of the WTA through its members (players, alumnae and tournaments), along with our partners.

