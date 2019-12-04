Yesterday, Giving Tuesday highlighted the ways in which tennis can give back - to the community, to society and to the underprivileged.

This is something many WTA stars do throughout the year in various ways: for example, Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Sloane Stephens have all set up their own foundations, while Andrea Petkovic founded the Du Musst Kämpfen non-profit in honor of her childhood friend Johnny Heimes.

Last month, Carla Suárez Navarro partnered with Ciudades de Viento and Tennis for All to help develop their project in Uganda.

Vania King has also worked with Tennis for All Uganda - one of the doubles star's many charitable endeavours. Meanwhile, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hosted her annual AP charity tournament, and Madison Keys promised big things next year for her Fearlessly Girl organization.

CoCo Vandeweghe has been working with Corey Reich, who was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 21, to raise awareness and ultimately find a cure to the condition, while Monica Puig has continued to help rebuild her homeland of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria's destruction in 2017.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova is a UNICEF Slovakia Ambassador, while Julia Goerges, Dominika Cibulkova, Iga Swiatek, Donna Vekic, Petra Kvitova and Mary Pierce have channelled their efforts into supporting the next generation of tennis players.