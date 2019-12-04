From setting up their own foundations to supporting the next generation of tennis players, a plethora of WTA stars from Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina to Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens have been giving back to the community lately.

Yesterday, Giving Tuesday highlighted the ways in which tennis can give back - to the community, to society and to the underprivileged.

This is something many WTA stars do throughout the year in various ways: for example, Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Sloane Stephens have all set up their own foundations, while Andrea Petkovic founded the Du Musst Kämpfen non-profit in honor of her childhood friend Johnny Heimes.

I am committed to giving back through the Simona Halep Foundation. We already fund a girls’ ice hockey team, finance the organization of several gymnastics events and of course we help budding tennis stars, but I have much bigger plans for the future! #GivingTuesday #WTA4Love pic.twitter.com/YYTKoZWYzR — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) December 3, 2019

On the 23rd November I hosted the Gala Dinner of the ES Foundation. This Charity Event will give a boost to young talents. My dream has come true!

I would like to thank everyone who has shared this evening with me. Together we are making a positive impact on the future. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ojuhtDJNoz — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) November 26, 2019

I am so proud of the work @SS_FDN has done but I’m even more excited of everything we hope to do! I’m grateful what tennis has given me & hope that SSF can help to pass that along. Please take a few mins & click the link in my bio to learn more & see how u can help #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/UIdKX2ScHq — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) December 3, 2019

What inspires @andreapetkovic? The memory of her friend Johnny and their non-profit DU MUSST KÄMPFEN! (𝘠𝘖𝘜 𝘏𝘈𝘝𝘌 𝘛𝘖 𝘍𝘐𝘎𝘏𝘛!)#GivingTuesday | #WTA4Love pic.twitter.com/czxbu2ahdb — WTA (@WTA) December 3, 2019

Last month, Carla Suárez Navarro partnered with Ciudades de Viento and Tennis for All to help develop their project in Uganda.

Last month, @CarlaSuarezNava traveled to Uganda with Ciudades de Viento and Tennis for All to develop their project through sport.#GivingTuesday | #WTA4Love pic.twitter.com/RhIRMPz4KC — WTA (@WTA) December 3, 2019

Gracias a @teledeporte por la entrevista. Un placer poder compartir todo lo vivido en Uganda. 😊 #TDPCLUB13N



Entrevista completa 👉 https://t.co/Y6aAkMeZZK pic.twitter.com/voM1eiCTaN — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) November 13, 2019

Vania King has also worked with Tennis for All Uganda - one of the doubles star's many charitable endeavours. Meanwhile, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hosted her annual AP charity tournament, and Madison Keys promised big things next year for her Fearlessly Girl organization.

Making lunch w/ @WTA Charities @ Ronald McDonald House in St Pete, FL on #givingtuesday! I’ve worked w/ Tennis for All Uganda, @barefootlawUG, & @ACEingAutism. If you are thinking to donate, these are great orgs that empower children through tennis!🥰❤️ #GivingTuesday #WTAforLove pic.twitter.com/KfFIw29FWZ — Vania King (@queen_v21) December 3, 2019

Proud and happy to have my AP tournament for 2nd year,giving back the opportunity for those kids to learn and grow in the best way possible in the future, i love the most to share and see those smiles! ❤️ #GivingTuesday #WTA4Love pic.twitter.com/932z4EFWG3 — Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) December 3, 2019

Giving is about making a difference... no matter how big or small ✨ I love that tennis gives me the opportunity to give back to the fans that support us around the world. @WTA #WTA4Love #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/M9pSC4wqIL — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) December 3, 2019

“It’s helped me so much. It makes me feel like I have a purpose”@Madison_Keys shares why she works with @FearlesslyGirl.#GivingTuesday | #WTA4Love pic.twitter.com/iSLip8fuwJ — WTA (@WTA) December 3, 2019

CoCo Vandeweghe has been working with Corey Reich, who was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 21, to raise awareness and ultimately find a cure to the condition, while Monica Puig has continued to help rebuild her homeland of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria's destruction in 2017.

I am in constant awe of Corey, his ever-present smile and his fight to find a cure for ALS. Thank you @Moroccanoil for helping me to tell his story. @ALSTDI https://t.co/cioGvpJU9V — CoCo Vandeweghe (@CoCoVandey) September 13, 2019

After winning a Gold medal in Rio in 2016, Puerto Rico showered @MonicaAce93 with love.



After Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, Monica returned the love with the help of the #YoNoMeQuito Foundation.#GivingTuesday | #WTA4Love pic.twitter.com/3j7ADqBtrt — WTA (@WTA) December 3, 2019

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova is a UNICEF Slovakia Ambassador, while Julia Goerges, Dominika Cibulkova, Iga Swiatek, Donna Vekic, Petra Kvitova and Mary Pierce have channelled their efforts into supporting the next generation of tennis players.

Dominika @Cibulkova's "So the Stars Never Fade" provides support to the Slovakian athletes that came before her. #GivingTuesday | #WTA4Love pic.twitter.com/hktCZmdvuS — WTA (@WTA) December 3, 2019

💛Everyday I feel fortunate to follow my passion for tennis. It gave me a lot so if I have even just a little chance to give back to others, I try to do that. Here it is to everyone and each of you. Thank you for your support, smile and energy.💛 @WTA #WTA4love #givingtuesday pic.twitter.com/0OAcCHG0YG — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) December 3, 2019

It’s so great to be able to give back when I’m at various tournaments around the world!! #givingtuesday @WTA pic.twitter.com/j3B8xfMuy1 — Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) December 3, 2019