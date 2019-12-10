ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA— The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and Cambridge Global Payments, the leading provider of international payments and foreign exchange transactions, announced today they will extend their global partnership through 2022.

As the Official and Exclusive International Payments Provider of the WTA, Cambridge has fulfilled prize money and corporate foreign exchange services for the WTA and its members since 2017. Cambridge will continue to provide the foreign exchange platform for facilitation of the payment of prize money between the WTA’s members, from tournaments to players, while also co-presenting meaningful financial marketing integrations to WTA fans around the world.

“Cambridge’s expertise in managing the Tour’s complex international foreign exchange affairs is a key area of our business and we’ve been fortunate to have their expert knowledge as they work seamlessly with players and tournaments all season long,” stated Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “On the heels of a successful three-year partnership with excellent service, we look forward to continuing our collaboration and sharing their valuable service with the tennis audience.”

Cambridge Global Payment’s partnership with the WTA has been marked by history making moments and engaging storytelling, from exchanging the largest prize money check in the history of the sport at the recent Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, to highlighting the significant narrative of equal pay in women’s tennis through experiential fan activations like “Tennis on the Thames” in 2018 and several video series such as “Evolution of Prize Money” and “My Favorite Places”, which launched in 2019.

“Over the course of the last three years we have had the privilege to act as the Official and Exclusive International Payments Provider for the WTA and their roster of talented players located around the globe. The team at Cambridge is incredibly excited about the multi-year renewal of our agreement and honored by the faith that the WTA and their players have in us,” said Mark Frey, President, Cambridge Global Payments. “We are proud of our affiliation with the WTA and look forward to continuing to service their cross-border payments requirements for many years to come.”