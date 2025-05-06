-
-
-
Tournament News
Three down, one to go: Sabalenka and Zheng play for the final semifinal slot in Rome
-
Tournament News
Four players, two spots: Who will take control in Tuesday’s Rome quarterfinals?
Elina Svitolina and Peyton Stearns meet for the first time, while Jasmine Paolini looks to keep her run at home alive against Diana Shnaider, who’s dropped just 11 games all tournament.
-
Player Feature
Monday in Rome: Who will survive the fourth-round gauntlet?
After a weekend of upsets and breakthroughs, Monday features all remaining players in action -- from Grand Slam champions to rising threats -- in one high-stakes day at the Foro Italico.
-
previews
Rome draw: Gauff, Andreeva in same quarter; Osaka to open vs. Errani
Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva are projected to meet in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarterfinals, top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces a tough path to continue her winning streak and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka will start against Italy's Sara Errani.
-
previews
Test your Rome IQ: How well do you know one of the tour’s most historic stops
The Internazionali BNL d’Italia, the next stop on the European clay swing, brings big names, big moments and plenty of history. Take the quiz and see where you stand.
-
previews
Sabalenka vs. Gauff: What you need to know about the Madrid final
The Mutua Madrid Open final is set: Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will square off for the 10th time. Here's everything you need to know about the showdown.
-
Tournament News
Rome 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know
With Madrid in the rearview, the world’s best descend on Rome for another two-week WTA 1000 showdown. Here’s everything you need to know about the clay-court classic at the Foro Italico.
-
Player Feature
Madrid semifinal preview: Top seed Sabalenka leads final-four lineup
Aryna Sabalenka saved three set points, handled a mid-tiebreak rain delay and remains on course for a possible third consecutive final against Iga Swiatek.
-
Loading