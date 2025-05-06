Previews

  Paolini - 2025 Rome SF
    Tournament News

    Gauff vs. Paolini: Everything you need to know about the Rome final

    6m read 5h ago
  Stearns - 2025 Rome QF
    previews

    Four remain in Rome: Gauff, Zheng, Paolini and Stearns eye a spot in Saturday’s final

    5m read 1d ago
  Sabalenka - 2025 Rome 4R
    Tournament News

    Three down, one to go: Sabalenka and Zheng play for the final semifinal slot in Rome

    4m read 1d ago
  Elina Svitolina, Rome 2025
    Tournament News

    Four players, two spots: Who will take control in Tuesday’s Rome quarterfinals?

    Elina Svitolina and Peyton Stearns meet for the first time, while Jasmine Paolini looks to keep her run at home alive against Diana Shnaider, who’s dropped just 11 games all tournament.

    3m read 3d ago
  Emma Raducanu, Rome 2025
    Player Feature

    Monday in Rome: Who will survive the fourth-round gauntlet?

    After a weekend of upsets and breakthroughs, Monday features all remaining players in action -- from Grand Slam champions to rising threats -- in one high-stakes day at the Foro Italico.

    4m read 4d ago
  Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff - Madrid 2025
    previews

    Rome draw: Gauff, Andreeva in same quarter; Osaka to open vs. Errani

    Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva are projected to meet in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarterfinals, top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces a tough path to continue her winning streak and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka will start against Italy's Sara Errani.

    6m read 1w ago
  Iga Swiatek
    previews

    Test your Rome IQ: How well do you know one of the tour’s most historic stops

    The Internazionali BNL d’Italia, the next stop on the European clay swing, brings big names, big moments and plenty of history. Take the quiz and see where you stand.

    1m read 1w ago
  Sabalenka and Gauff
    previews

    Sabalenka vs. Gauff: What you need to know about the Madrid final

    The Mutua Madrid Open final is set: Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will square off for the 10th time. Here's everything you need to know about the showdown.

    4m read 1w ago
  Swiatek - 2024 Rome
    Tournament News

    Rome 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

    With Madrid in the rearview, the world’s best descend on Rome for another two-week WTA 1000 showdown. Here’s everything you need to know about the clay-court classic at the Foro Italico.

    3m read 1w ago
  Aryna Sabalenka
    Player Feature

    Madrid semifinal preview: Top seed Sabalenka leads final-four lineup

    Aryna Sabalenka saved three set points, handled a mid-tiebreak rain delay and remains on course for a possible third consecutive final against Iga Swiatek.

    7m read 2w ago
