Can former World No.1 Simona Halep capture a third straight Fan Favorite title? Cast your vote right here on wtatennis.com!

The final WTA Fan Favorite Award of the 2010s is about to be decided, and the decade has seen this honor dominated by two players in particular.

Former World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska rode a wave of support to a stunning six straight WTA Fan Favorite titles, a streak that came to an end in 2017 when reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep wrested the crown from the 2015 WTA Finals champion.

Halep tightened her grip on WTA Fan Favorite in 2018 when she won for a second year in a row, but can the Romanian fend off strong bids from the likes of World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and US Open champion Bianca Andreescu?

Voted WTA Newcomer of the Year, the Canadian teenager became the first from her country to win a Grand Slam singles title in Flushing Meadows, and was recently awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy in a unanimous vote.

Barty has earned her own accolades, winning WTA Player of the Year and a third consecutive Newcombe Medal after capping her maiden-Slam winning season with a victorious week at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

The popular trio will also face stiff competition from Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova (who won a seventh straight Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award earlier this month), Venus and Serena Williams, and more!

The 2019 WTA Fan Favorite will be announced on Friday, December 20.