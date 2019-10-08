US Open champion Bianca Andreescu was the unanimous pick for Canada's Lou Marsh Trophy, given each year to the country's top athlete.

The Lou Marsh Trophy is awarded each year to Canada's top athlete, and Andreescu put together a strong case throughout her revelatory 2019 season, during which she won her first WTA title at the BNP Paribas Open - a Premier Mandatory tournament - and her second at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, a Premier 5 event that Andreescu grew up attending.

The youngster later became the first from her country to win a Grand Slam singles title in Flushing Meadows, where she upset 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final.

Andreescu writes more history, becoming the first tennis player to earn the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.



Relive the magic of Andreescu's historic season:

Andreescu went on to qualify for the Shieseido WTA Finals Shenzhen after reaching the China Open quarterfinals, playing Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in one of the best matches of the season.

Andreescu was nominated alongside compatriots Brooke Henderson (golf), Jordan Binnington (ice hockey), Andre De Grasse (sprinter) and Mike Soroka (baseball).

2018 Lou Marsh Trophy recipient Mikael Kingsbury predicted Andreescu would win the award shortly after her US Open triumph, tweeting: