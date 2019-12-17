The 2010 Roland Garros winner has revealed that she has overcome "a tough battle" with cancer.

Francesca Schiavone has revealed that she has beaten cancer and received an outpouring of support from the WTA community in the wake of the news.

The 2010 French Open champion retired in 2018, having won eight titles on the WTA Tour, broke the news on social media.

The 39-year-old, who did not reveal the type of cancer diagnosed, said: “I did chemotherapy, I fought a tough battle and now I am still breathing.

“I have won this fight. And now I am back in action.”

She added: “Hi everyone, upon seven-eight months of silence from social media and from the world, I wish to share with you what happened to me. A cancer had been diagnosed to me.

“They diagnosed me with a malign tumour. It was the toughest fight that I've ever faced.

“The best thing is that I was able to win this battle.

“When they told me a few days ago I exploded with joy. I'm already ready to take on new projects that I had in mind but wasn't able to carry out.”

The former WTA World No.4 has received support from a myriad of stars past and present.

