Two groups, 10 shots: we tallied your votes from the group stage and determined the four finalists for the 2019 WTA Shot of the Year presented by Cambridge Global Payments.

With 10 hot shots to choose from in two groups, your voice was heard.

We've tallied the numbers from the group stage to reveal the four finalists for the 2019 WTA Shot of the Year presented by Cambridge Global Payments - but only one can win.

Revisit the four finalists - two from Group A, and two from Group B - in the video below before casting your Final Vote!

2019 WTA Shot of the Year Finalists

Will Simona Halep successfully retain her crown from 2018, where she dethroned five-time winner Agnieszka Radwanska?

Or will Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina or Patricia Maria Tig take the crown for the first time?