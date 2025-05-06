-
Three down, one to go: Sabalenka and Zheng play for the final semifinal slot in Rome
Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini and Peyton Stearns have locked up their final four spots in Rome. Now it’s up to the World No. 1 and the Olympic champion to close out the lineup.
Four players, two spots: Who will take control in Tuesday’s Rome quarterfinals?
Elina Svitolina and Peyton Stearns meet for the first time, while Jasmine Paolini looks to keep her run at home alive against Diana Shnaider, who’s dropped just 11 games all tournament.
Welcome to Rome: Power shifts, teenage breakthroughs and birthday balloons
On Media Day in Rome, Coco Gauff talked about finally having peers her own age on tour, Mirra Andreeva looked to her coach for Rome advice and Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed a birthday off -- sort of.
As the tour shifts to the Eternal City, every win feels more meaningful
With 49 of the Top 50 entered, personal comebacks, national debuts and a possible Red-Dirt Double on the line, the Internazionali BNL d’Italia promises one of the most wide-open, richly layered fields of the 2025 season.
Week in Review: The stats, the shots and the buzz from Madrid
Aryna Sabalenka's Madrid hat trick was only the start of a magical fortnight at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open.
Rome 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know
With Madrid in the rearview, the world’s best descend on Rome for another two-week WTA 1000 showdown. Here’s everything you need to know about the clay-court classic at the Foro Italico.
Two-time champion Svitolina among Strasbourg main-draw entries
Seven Top 20 players, including former champions Elina Svitolina and Barbora Krejcikova, are found on the main-draw entry list for the WTA 500 Internationaux de Strasbourg.
