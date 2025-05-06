Tournaments

Get news from tournaments across the WTA Tour, featuring statistics, matchups, results and more.

  • Raducanu - 2024 Wimbledon 1R
    Tournament News

    Wild cards Raducanu, Osaka among six Slam champions in Queen's Club field

    2m read 1h ago
  • Paolini - 2025 Rome SF
    Tournament News

    Gauff vs. Paolini: Everything you need to know about the Rome final

    6m read 5h ago
  • Diane Parry, Rouen 2025
    Tournament News

    Parry, Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Jovic receive Roland Garros wild cards

    3m read 2d ago
  • Sabalenka - 2025 Rome 4R
    Tournament News

    Three down, one to go: Sabalenka and Zheng play for the final semifinal slot in Rome

    Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini and Peyton Stearns have locked up their final four spots in Rome. Now it’s up to the World No. 1 and the Olympic champion to close out the lineup.

    4m read 1d ago
  • Elina Svitolina, Rome 2025
    Tournament News

    Four players, two spots: Who will take control in Tuesday’s Rome quarterfinals?

    Elina Svitolina and Peyton Stearns meet for the first time, while Jasmine Paolini looks to keep her run at home alive against Diana Shnaider, who’s dropped just 11 games all tournament.

    3m read 3d ago
  • Mirra Andreeva
    Tournament News

    Welcome to Rome: Power shifts, teenage breakthroughs and birthday balloons

    On Media Day in Rome, Coco Gauff talked about finally having peers her own age on tour, Mirra Andreeva looked to her coach for Rome advice and Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed a birthday off -- sort of.

    4m read 1w ago
  • Jasmine Paolini
    Tournament News

    As the tour shifts to the Eternal City, every win feels more meaningful

    With 49 of the Top 50 entered, personal comebacks, national debuts and a possible Red-Dirt Double on the line, the Internazionali BNL d’Italia promises one of the most wide-open, richly layered fields of the 2025 season.

    5m read 1w ago
  • Aryna Sabalenka, Madrid 2025
    Tournament News

    Week in Review: The stats, the shots and the buzz from Madrid

    Aryna Sabalenka's Madrid hat trick was only the start of a magical fortnight at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open.

    5m read 1w ago
  • Swiatek - 2024 Rome
    Tournament News

    Rome 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

    With Madrid in the rearview, the world’s best descend on Rome for another two-week WTA 1000 showdown. Here’s everything you need to know about the clay-court classic at the Foro Italico.

    3m read 1w ago
  • Elina Svitolina, Strasbourg 2023
    Tournament News

    Two-time champion Svitolina among Strasbourg main-draw entries

    Seven Top 20 players, including former champions Elina Svitolina and Barbora Krejcikova, are found on the main-draw entry list for the WTA 500 Internationaux de Strasbourg.

    1m read 2w ago
Loading