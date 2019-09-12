The 2019 WTA Fan Favorite vote came down to a photo finish between two-time defending champion Simona Halep and surging Polish teen Iga Swiatek, but the former World No.1 came out on top for a third consecutive WTA Fan Favorite crown.

The battle for 2019 WTA Fan Favorite came to its thrilling conclusion when two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep held off a late charge from rising Polish star Iga Swiatek to capture a third straight Fan Favorite title.

Halep first wrested the crown from Swiatek's countrywoman Agnieszka Radwanska - a six-time WTA Fan Favorite - back in 2017 and the two-time defending champion got out to a strong lead to start this week's polling.

Swiatek, who enjoyed an impressive year on the court with a runner-up finish at the Samsung Open presented by cornèr, played Halep in the fourth round of Roland Garros back in the spring - in what was the Pole's first run to a Grand Slam second week. Later that summer, she earned a career-high ranking of World No.49 and upset 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Despite a slow start in the polls, Swiatek surged towards the top only to fall just short of unseating the former World No.1, setting the stage for an intriguing fan face-off in 2020.

In addition to her fan favor, Halep ends 2019 with the longest active streak of weeks ranked inside the Top 10, having never fallen below World No.8 since first cracking the Top 10 in January of 2014, and having won a second major title at the All England Club, where she stunned 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova (who won a seventh straight Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award earlier this month) finished in third, with Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, 2018 WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina, and reigning US Open champion Bianca Andreescu not far behind.