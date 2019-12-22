Top 10 Streaks of the Decade

We count down the 10 most remarkable and surprising streaks of form from the 2010s.

Putting together a sequence of strong performances is the aim of the game for players with hopes of winning a tournament or trophy.

Mastering the elements, and your opposition, and then repeating the performance in quick succession over a number of days is the ultimate goal.

Some players take to certain surfaces, others to a particular tournament or swing, building up formidable records.

We take a look back at the 10 most impressive and remarkable streaks from the last decade, highlighting those whose perseverance and dedication shone through.