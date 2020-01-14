WTA Insider runs through the new - and renewed - coaching relationships debuting at the start of the 2020 season.

The 2020 WTA season is underway and the first two weeks have seen the debut of a new set of player/coaching teams. The off-season featured a number of prominent hires and shake-ups amongst the Top 50, including four big moves in the Top 10. World No.2 Karolina Pliskova split with Conchita Martinez and brought on former WTA player Olga Savchuk and ATP coach Dani Vallverdu to her team, while World No.3 Naomi Osaka brought on veteran coach Wim Fissette to fill the vacant coaching position that opened up after splitting with Jermaine Jenkins after the US Open.

World No.4 Simona Halep announced after the US Open that she would re-team with Darren Cahill for 2020, while World No.10 Kiki Bertens finalized her split with long-time coach Raemon Sluiter and will continue with former player Elise Tamaela in the new year.

In other notable changes, two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza has teamed with Conchita Martinez and three-time champion Angelique Kerber hired Dieter Kindlmann. The German transitioned from Maria Sharapova's long-time hitting partner to coach Madison Keys, Elise Mertens, and CiCi Bellis before joining Team Kerber.

Here is a summary of the notable off-season coaching moves to look out for as the new season begins:

More coaching news:

Maria Sharapova will continue to work with Riccardo Piatti

Aryna Sabalenka and Dmitry Tursunov are not currently working together

Danielle Collins is working with Jay Gooding

Barbora Strycova and David Kotyza ended their partnership during the off-season

Jelena Ostapenko is working with Marion Bartoli

Jessica Pegula has hired David Witt

Samantha Stosur is working with Rennae Stubbs

Nicole Gibbs has hired Marc Lucero, who ended with Shelby Rogers

CoCo Vandeweghe has reunited with former coach Craig Kardon