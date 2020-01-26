The top of the WTA doubles rankings is set for a shake up after the Australian Open, with Hsieh Su-Wei set to overtake partner Barbora Strycova.

Hsieh Su-Wei is set to become the new WTA World No.1 in doubles on Monday, Feb. 3 after reaching the Australian Open doubles final with her partner and current No.1 Barbora Strycova.

Hsieh, from Chinese Taipei, will return to the top ranking spot for the first time in over five years, having first held the elite position for five non-consecutive weeks starting on May 12, 2014 along with her then-partner Peng Shuai.

She will overtake current World No.1 and her regular doubles partner Barbora Strycova when the rankings are updated on Monday.

The team have won five titles together over the last year, including the pair’s debut Grand Slam crown at Wimbledon, as well as reaching the championship match at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, and started the 2020 season with a title run at the Brisbane International.

Hsieh and Strycova are through to the final at this season’s Australian Open, and will face Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic for the title on Friday in Melbourne.