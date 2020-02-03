Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin finds herself at a new career-best ranking following her victory.

Sofia Kenin’s maiden major success at the Australian Open has been rewarded with the American moving to a career-high ranking of WTA World No.7.

The 21-year-old, who defeated WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty en route to victory in Melbourne on Saturday, has leapt up eight spots in the ladder, having previously been ranked at No.15. Indeed, she had never previously broken into the Top 10 previously, having enjoyed a one-week spell at No.12 last year.

Furthermore, she is the new American No.1, having leapfrogged Serena Williams, who remains static at WTA World No.9.

Read more: Kenin conquers Muguruza for 2020 Australian Open crown

Her victim in the final, Garbiñe Muguruza, meanwhile, has seen her ranking half, with the Spaniard enjoying a boost as she moved back into the Top 20 at WTA World No.16 following a sparkling run Down Under.

2020 Australian Open Highlights: Kenin seals first Grand Slam with win over Muguruza

Here are some of the weeks other notable ranking movers:

Belinda Bencic (+2, No.7 to No.5): The Swiss has broken into the Top 5 of the ranking for the first time off the back of a third-round appearance in Melbourne, improving upon her previous career-best of No.7, which she first attained in February 2016.

Anett Kontaveit (+9, No.31 to No.22): Enjoyed her best run in a major at the Australian Open, where she made the quarterfinals and is rewarded with a big move back into the Top 25.

Julia Goerges (+8, No.39 to No.31): The German has jumped back up the standings after a run to the last 32 in Melbourne. She notably took the scalp of No.13 seed Petra Martic in a three-set thriller.

Zheng Saisai (+6, No.42 to No.36): Has equaled her career best ranking after making the second round in Australia, where she was bested by Naomi Osaka.

Ons Jabeur (+33, No.76 to No.45): Became the first Arab women to reach a major quarterfinal in Australia before falling victim to eventual winner Sofia Kenin. Has moved into the Top 50 for the first time – and has done so emphatically.

Iga Swiatek (+7, No.56 to No.49): Now at her career-best ranking once again, having made the fourth round in Australia following an absence from the Tour that stretched back to the US Open.

WOW!! My dream came true! It’s been an incredible journey for me to get to where I am today holding Daphne 🏆

Thank you everyone for being there with me every single match, for supporting me, this means everything to me ❤️ Feel so special in this gorgeous Jason Grech dress! pic.twitter.com/NpO4yi8vLF — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) February 2, 2020

Coco Gauff (+16, No.67 to No.51): The teenage sensation stands on the brink of making the Top 50 for the first time after making the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she lost in three sets to Sofia Kenin having defeated Osaka.

Zarina Diyas (+10, No.73 to No.63): Defeated Amanda Anisimova en route to the third round in Melbourne before she fell to Kiki Bertens.

Arantxa Rus (+16, No.93 to No.77): Lost out in the second round of the Australian Open before hotfooting it to France, where she made the final of an ITF event in Andrezieux-Boutheon.

Sara Sorribes Tormo (+13, No.91 to No.78): A run to the second round in Melbourne was sufficient to steer the Spaniard to her highest ranking since June.

Madison Brengle (+16, No.95 to No.79): Put the disappointment of losing in the first round of the Australian Open behind her by winning the 125K title in Newport Beach, taking out top seed Jessica Pegula in the process.

Nao Hibino (+19, No.103 to No.84): Won through qualifiers in Australia before defeating Peng Shuai in the main draw to leap back into the Top 100 at her highest ranking since 2017.

Stefanie Voegele (+18, No.117 to No.99): Fell at the last hurdle in Australian Open qualifying before reaching the final in Newport Beach, where she overcame No.3 seed Christina McHale in the quarters then No.2 seed Taylor Townsend in the semis.