Which player had your favorite career milestone in January? It's time to vote for the first WTA Breakthrough of the Month of the year!

There were major milestones for four players in the month of January, but only one come out on top as the first Breakthrough of the Month for 2020.

January saw a best-ever Grand Slam performance for both Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit, who served up stunners across the board in Melbourne en route to their first-ever major quarterfinal showings.

Also impressing in the first month of the new decade was Dayana Yastremska, who reached her biggest career final at the Adelaide International with four big wins, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, who captured the first title of her career at the Shenzhen Open and matched her best-ever major result in Melbourne over the course of a 12-match winning streak.

Revisit the nominees in the video below and cast your vote before voting ends on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST!

Breakthrough of the Month Contenders: January 2020

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com