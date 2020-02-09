Ons Jabeur blazed trails for herself and her country last month, earning the prize of being named the January 2020 Breakthrough of the Month.

The 25-year-old Tunisian made significant strides at the highest level in January, when she moved into her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Jabeur beat four Top 50 players -- including No.12 seed Johanna Konta and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in her final match -- to reach the elite eight in Melbourne.

Despite losing to eventual champion Sofia Kenin, former junior stalwart Jabeur's run was historic, as she became the first Tunisian and the first Arab woman to make a Grand Slam quarterfinal.

"Quarterfinals for the first time, trying to inspire many young generation back home either in Tunisia or the Arabic world, especially in Africa, which is amazing," Jabeur said to the press, following her fourth-round win over Wang Qiang. "It's not impossible. I made it. Like I said before, I've been practicing in Tunisia from the age of 3 through 16 or 17. I'm 100 percent Tunisian product."

Jabeur is now up to a career-high singles ranking of World No.45 after her superb showing in Australia. She also sits in 12th position in the Porsche Race to the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com