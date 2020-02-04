Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza occupy the top two spots in the first edition of the Porsche Race to Shenzhen, as the road to the Shiseido WTA Finals officially begins.

The Race to the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen is officially underway.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza occupy the top two spots in the first edition of the Porsche Race to Shenzhen, with the Spaniard having also picked up points thanks to semifinal and quarterfinal showings in Shenzhen and Hobart, respectively, to start her season.

Watch: The Porsche Race to Shenzhen is on!

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, the Adelaide champion and Melbourne semifinalist, Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova round out the Top 5.

The Porsche Race to Shenzhen is on!

In doubles, Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos captured their second Australian Open doubles crown in their third consecutive final at Melbourne Park, to sit on top on the doubles leaderboard.

Sitting at No.2 are Australian Open runners-up Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-Wei, who started the season with a title at the Brisbane International, while Shenzhen champions and Australian Open semifinalists Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova sit in third.

Porsche Race to Shenzhen, The Grid: February 3rd, 2020

Click here to view the entire Porsche Race to Shenzhen leaderboard in singles and doubles.

The Top 8 singles players and doubles teams for 2020 at the end of the season-long Race will secure their spot at the year-end championships in Shenzhen, China, taking place from Nov. 1-8, 2020.