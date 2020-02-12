ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Top seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland stopped hometown heroine Svetlana Kuznetsova, 7-6(4), 6-4, on Wednesday, to claim a spot in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals.

Bencic, currently at a career-high ranking of World No.5, moves into the last eight at St. Petersburg for the first time since her run to the final as a debutante in 2016.

The Swiss star came back from a late break down in the first set against St. Petersburg native Kuznetsova, ultimately prevailing in one hour and 44 minutes and taking a 3-1 lead in their rivalry. The duo matched each other in unforced errors, but Bencic had 21 winners to Kuznetsova's 17, helping her eke out both tight sets.

In the quarterfinals, Bencic will face the winner of Thursday’s second-round clash between No.6 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece and French qualifier Alizé Cornet.

A flurry of double faults put Kuznetsova down an early 3-1 deficit in the first set, but the Russian struck back to pull level at 3-3. The combatants maintained parity through 5-5, which is where Kuznetsova claimed a lead by breaking Bencic with a crosscourt backhand winner.

Serving for the set, though, the Russian was thwarted by Bencic. The top seed crushed an error-forcing forehand to grasp a break point, which she converted by forcing another error, this time off the backhand wing, to tie the set at 6-6 and push the frame into a decisive tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Bencic took early control by claiming both points on the Kuznetsova serve en route to 3-0. The Swiss player extended her lead to 5-0 before Kuznetsova pulled back to 5-3. Bencic, though, sturdied herself, firing a backhand winner to get to 6-3 and hold triple set point. On her second set point, Bencic slammed an overhead to lock up the one-set lead.

In the second set, Kuznetsova saved two break points at 1-1, but she was less fortunate at 3-3. On break point of that game, a strong Bencic service return led to a thunderous overhead which the Russian could not contend with, giving the Swiss player the first break of the set.

Bencic would hold that lead through 5-4, but, serving for the match, errors by the top seed gave Kuznetsova two break points. Nevertheless, Bencic coolly erased those chances, and fired a winning forehand to reach match point. There, Kuznetsova netted a return, and Bencic had lined up a spot in the quarterfinals once again.

More to follow....