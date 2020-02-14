The life of two-time major winner Naomi Osaka will be charted as she prepares for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Two-time major winner Naomi Osaka is to be the subject of a documentary, streaming service Netflix has confirmed.

While no official title has been given to the film or a release date confirmed, a Tweet from Netflix Japan has suggested that the documentary could be eponymously named.

It will track the progress of the Japanese WTA World No.10 from last August’s US Open until the Olympics of 2020, which will take place in Tokyo, the capital of her homeland.

“To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience. It won’t look like a traditional sports documentary, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone,” Osaka said via a statement.

The former WTA World No.1 became the first Asian player to top the singles Rankings after she won the 2018 US Open then followed that up with success at the 2019 Australian Open.

While the series will look into her professional career, it also promises to shed a light on her multi-cultural identity and seeks to understand her relationship with her homeland, which she left as a child to emigrate to the US.

It will be presented in association with Uninterrupted, LeBron James’ athletic empowerment brand, which was founded along with Maverick Carter.

Garrett Bradley, whose short film ‘Alone’ was nominated for an Academy Award, has been confirmed as the director.